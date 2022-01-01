David CHERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école De Goupillières- Goupillieres 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Pierre Brossolette- Brionne 1978 - 1984
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Bâtiment Augustin Hébert- Evreux 1984 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David CHERET
-
Vit à :
TREFFRIN, France
-
Né le :
18 févr. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David CHERET a reconnu David CHERET sur la photo 3 B
-
David CHERET a reconnu David CHERET sur la photo 4 B
-
David CHERET a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Du Bâtiment Augustin Hébert à son parcours scolaire
-
David CHERET a ajouté Collège Pierre Brossolette à son parcours scolaire
-
David CHERET a ajouté école De Goupillières à son parcours scolaire