Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Léonard De Vinci- Saint michel sur orge
BAC STI Electrotechnique / F31993 - 1995
-
Lycée Parc Des Loges- Evry
BTS Informatique Industrielle1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
LE MOTEUR MODERNE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Palaiseau 1998 - 2000
-
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
En poste chez ARKEMA (ex ATOFINA - ex-filiale de Total Petrochemical) Administrateur Système Niv 12000 - 2007
-
Alten SIR (Alten) - Informaticien (Informatique)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
En poste chez SANOFI AVENTIS (GENTILLY) Administrateur Système Niv 22007 - 2008
-
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Informaticien (Informatique)- GENTILLY
Embauché par la société ALTEN SIR (SSII) En mission chez SANOFI AVENTIS2007 - 2008
-
Devoteam - Chef de projet / Career Manager (Informatique)- 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David COTTEZ
-
Vit à :
SAVIGNY-SUR-ORGE, France
-
Né le :
6 oct. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet Infra / Career Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Royaume-Uni
-
