Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LE MOTEUR MODERNE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Palaiseau 1998 - 2000

  • Gfi Informatique  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

    En poste chez ARKEMA (ex ATOFINA - ex-filiale de Total Petrochemical) Administrateur Système Niv 1

    2000 - 2007

  • Alten SIR (Alten)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    En poste chez SANOFI AVENTIS (GENTILLY) Administrateur Système Niv 2

    2007 - 2008

  • Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  GENTILLY

    Embauché par la société ALTEN SIR (SSII) En mission chez SANOFI AVENTIS

    2007 - 2008

  • Devoteam  - Chef de projet / Career Manager (Informatique)

     -  2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David COTTEZ

  • Vit à :

    SAVIGNY-SUR-ORGE, France

  • Né le :

    6 oct. 1976 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet Infra / Career Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :