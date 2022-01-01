David COUSSEMENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA FONTAINE- Tourcoing 1979 - 1981
ECOLE CARDINAL LIENART- Tourcoing 1980 - 1984
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1984 - 1989
CARDINAL LIENARD- Tourcoing 1984 - 1989
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1989 - 1991
Lycée Privé Jehanne D'arc- Tourcoing 1991 - 1993
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David COUSSEMENT
Vit à :
MOUVAUX, France
Né le :
1 juil. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut salut, le temps passe, maintenant je suis marié et j'ai deux enfants : un garçon et une fille (génial).
A bento
Profession :
Fonctionnaire de police
Mes goûts et passions
