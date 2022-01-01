David DAVID GERNEZ (GERNEZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Privée Saint-louis De Gonzague- Paris 1982 - 1988
-
Collège Privé Gerson- Paris 1989 - 1992
-
Lycée Privé Gerson- Paris 1993 - 1996
-
Pôle Universitaire Léonard De Vinci- Courbevoie 1997 - 2001
Parcours club
-
RCF- Paris 1995 - maintenant
-
Golf De Saint-cloud- Saint cloud 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
STUDIO CLICK SARL- Paris 2001 - 2004
-
MAGELEC- Bezons 2004 - 2018
-
Nimbanet- 2009 - 2022
-
Distribuland- Paris 2023 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David DAVID GERNEZ (GERNEZ)
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
1 déc. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
DG Sté Magelec
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
