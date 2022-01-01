David DECOVEMACKER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LALLEU- La gorgue 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Public De Laventie- Laventie 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Du Pays De L'alloeu- Laventie 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Saint-jacques- Hazebrouck 1980 - 1984
-
Institut Supérieur D'électronique Du Nord- Lille 1984 - 1990
-
CPA- Lille 2007 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
Préparation Militaire Marine Promo Jean Bart- Lille 1985 - 1986
-
C.i.n. Saint Mandrier- Saint mandrier sur mer 1990 - 1990
-
EAMEA- Cherbourg 1990 - 1991
-
Préparation Militaire Marine- Dunkerque 1991 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
ARC INTERNATIONAL- Arques 1991 - 2001
-
Bonduelle- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2001 - 2008
-
Auchan Centrale (Auchan)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David DECOVEMACKER
-
Vit Ã :
SALPERWICK, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 janv. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de dÃ©partement
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David DECOVEMACKER a reconnu David DECOVEMACKER sur la photo PMM à toulon
-
David DECOVEMACKER a reconnu David DECOVEMACKER sur la photo PMM Dunkerque sur le jean bart