David DELANGE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARECHAL JOFFRE- Le havre 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Irène Joliot-curie- Le havre 1987 - 1992
-
HORTITEQUE- Fauville en caux 1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David DELANGE
-
Vit à :
PJ2S, France
-
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David DELANGE a ajouté HORTITEQUE à son parcours scolaire
-
David DELANGE a ajouté Collège Irène Joliot-curie à son parcours scolaire
-
David DELANGE a ajouté ECOLE MARECHAL JOFFRE à son parcours scolaire