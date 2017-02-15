David DEPRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Centre (Sains Du Nord)- Sains du nord 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Sains du nord 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Eugène Le Roy- Bergerac 1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Pré De Cordy- Sarlat la caneda 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Pré De Cordy- Sarlat la caneda 1991 - 1994
-
Lycée Maine De Biran- Bergerac 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Professionnel Jean Pierre Champo - Enseignant- Mauleon licharre 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Marine Nationale - Snle L'inflexible- Brest 2005 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David DEPRET
-
Vit Ã :
BREST, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 fÃ©vr. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Chili - Chypre - Colombie - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Gabon - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - - Inde - IsraÃ«l - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - Liban - Luxembourg - - Mexique - Panama - Pays-Bas - Porto Rico - PÃ©rou - Qatar - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Oman - Togo - Tunisie - Turquie - YÃ©men
-
David DEPRET a ajoutÃ© Marine Nationale - Snle L'inflexible Ã son parcours professionnel
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Stephanie PORCHERON sur la photo Classe de 3ème B
-
David DEPRET a reconnu David DEPRET sur la photo Classe de 3ème B
-
David DEPRET a reconnu SÃ©verine BORDAS sur la photo Classe de 3ème B
-
David DEPRET a reconnu David DEPRET sur la photo T°F3
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Sebastien THIRIET sur la photo T°F3
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Philippe DORLEAC sur la photo T°F3
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Marie ALLARD (DROUILHET) sur la photo T°F3
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Joachim BONNEAU sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu David DEPRET sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Stephane MORVAN sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Fernand BARTOLO sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Samir FARHI sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Wilfried LAVAL sur la photo BTS Agroéquipement 2°année
-
David DEPRET a reconnu Michael PORCHERON sur la photo 2°10