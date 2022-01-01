David DEREMAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ménades S.a.  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Varsovie 1998 - 2000

  • Auchan  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  VARSOVIE 2000 - 2003

  • DOGA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Maurepas 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David DEREMAUX

  • Vit à :

    METZ, France

  • Né en :

    1975 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié et nous avons un enfant, Gustave né le 19 octobre 2008

  • Profession :

    Responsable de zone export

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :