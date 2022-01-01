David DEREMAUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT JOSEPH- La gorgue 1977 - 1985
ECOLE ST ANTOINE- La gorgue 1984 - 1985
Collège Sacré Coeur- Estaires 1985 - 1990
Lycée Saint-jacques- Hazebrouck 1990 - 1993
Iut De Béthune- Bethune 1993 - 1995
Institut Supérieur De Commerce International De Dunkerque- Dunkerque 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
Ménades S.a. - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Varsovie 1998 - 2000
Auchan - Chef de projet (Marketing)- VARSOVIE 2000 - 2003
DOGA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Maurepas 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David DEREMAUX
Vit à :
METZ, France
Né en :
1975 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié et nous avons un enfant, Gustave né le 19 octobre 2008
Profession :
Responsable de zone export
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
