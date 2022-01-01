David DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
CFM BREST- Brest 1967 - 1968
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole H. De Sauvage (Saint Just Sauvage)- Saint just sauvage 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Du Mazelot- Anglure 1986 - maintenant
-
Lycée La Fontaine Du Ve- Sezanne 1989 - 1992
-
Iut Reims - Châlons - Charleville (Léonard De Vinci)- Reims
Section Informatique1992 - maintenant
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1995 - 1995
-
CNAM DE PARIS- Paris 2000 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David DUPONT
-
Vit à :
BAILLY ROMAINVILLIERS, France
-
Né le :
2 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David DUPONT a reconnu David DUPONT sur la photo CE2