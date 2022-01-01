David ENGEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole François Rabelais- Tours 1978 - 1984
COLLEGE RABELAIS- Tours 1984 - 1988
Lycée Balzac- Tours 1988 - 1992
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'angers- Angers 1992 - 1996
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Paris (Escp)- Paris 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
STEELCASE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Prague 1996 - 1997
ARTHUR ANDERSEN MANAGEMENT - Consultant (Autre)- Neuilly sur seine 1998 - 1999
Michael Page - Consultant (Autre)- MILAN 1999 - 2006
NEUMANN INTERNATIONAL AG - Consultant (Autre)- Vienne 2006 - maintenant
Michael Page Switzerland - Directeur- Zurich 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David ENGEL
Vit Ã :
ZÃœRICH, Suisse
NÃ© le :
8 oct. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Les années collège/lycée ne sont pas si loin et les souvenirs encore nombreux !
A très bientôt j'espère, David
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Inde - Mozambique - Tanzanie
