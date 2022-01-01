David GENET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Colomiers 1986 - 1988
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Colomiers 1988 - 1993
Colleges International- Colomiers 1993 - 1997
Lycée Climatique Et Sportif Pierre De Coubertin- Font romeu odeillo via 1997 - 1999
Lycée Raymond Naves- Toulouse 1999 - 2000
Cycle Préparatoire Polytechnique Inp De Toulouse- Toulouse 2000 - 2003
Ecole Nationale Superieure D'agronomie De Toulouse - Ã©lÃ¨ve ingÃ©nieur (Autre)- Toulouse 2003 - 2009
ENSAT- Toulouse 2003 - 2009
Parcours club
USC NATATION- Colomiers 1989 - 1998
ASPTT- Toulouse 1998 - 2012
Sud Triathlon Performance- Labege 2011 - 2012
CLUB DES NAGEURS DE PARIS- Paris 2012 - 2020
Asptt Toulouse Natation- Toulouse 2020 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Chambre D'agriculture De La Vendée- La roche sur yon 2010 - 2011
Franceagrimer- Montreuil 2012 - 2020
Conseil Régional Occitanie - ChargÃ© de mission (Technique)- Toulouse 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David GENET
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
NÃ© le :
2 nov. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur agronome
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
