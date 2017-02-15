David GIMBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GREEN INFORMATIQUE  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble 1997 - 2000

  • Capgemini  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  GRENOBLE 2000 - 2000

  • APRIL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble 2000 - 2001

  • Steria  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LYON 2002 - 2002

  • CHU GRENOBLE  - Informaticien (Chef de projet) (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble

    Chef de projet de l'Ã©quipe SystÃ¨me d'informations SantÃ© RhÃ´ne Alpes. Encadrement d'une dizaine de personne sur la mise en, place d'outils permettant les Ã©changes d'informations mÃ©dicales entre professionnels de santÃ© au niveau de la rÃ©gion RhÃ´ne-Alpes.

    2002 - maintenant

    David GIMBERT

    EYBENS, France

    1972 (51 ans)

    Bonjour à tous, pour ceux qui me connaissent, n'hésiter pas à me contacter par E-Mail (david.gimbert@gmail.com)

    Chef de projets ( IngÃ©nieur )

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

