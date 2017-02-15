David GIMBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Barnave (Saint Egreve)- Saint egreve 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Barnave- Saint egreve 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Champollion- Grenoble 1987 - 1990
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1990 - 1993
-
INSTITUT DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUE DE GRENOBLE- Grenoble 1993 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Ban Nimes-garons- Nimes 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
GREEN INFORMATIQUE - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Grenoble 1997 - 2000
-
Capgemini - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- GRENOBLE 2000 - 2000
-
APRIL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble 2000 - 2001
-
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- LYON 2002 - 2002
-
CHU GRENOBLE - Informaticien (Chef de projet) (Informatique)- Grenoble
Chef de projet de l'Ã©quipe SystÃ¨me d'informations SantÃ© RhÃ´ne Alpes. Encadrement d'une dizaine de personne sur la mise en, place d'outils permettant les Ã©changes d'informations mÃ©dicales entre professionnels de santÃ© au niveau de la rÃ©gion RhÃ´ne-Alpes.2002 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David GIMBERT
-
Vit Ã :
EYBENS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous, pour ceux qui me connaissent, n'hésiter pas à me contacter par E-Mail (david.gimbert@gmail.com)
Profession :
Chef de projets ( IngÃ©nieur )
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
