Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Usinor Sacilor  - Chargé d'études Marketing (Marketing)

     -  Montréal

    Stagiaire - Montréal (Canada)

    1996 - 1996

  • Groupe Volkswagen  - Assistant Marketing Produits (Marketing)

     -  VILLERS COTTERETS

    Stagiaire - Villers Cotterêts (France)

    1998 - 1998

  • Legrand  - Responsable Marketing Produits (Marketing)

     -  LIMOGES

    Limoges (France)

    1999 - 2001

  • LEGRAND  - Responsable Marketing (Marketing)

     -  Madrid

    Madrid (Espagne)

    2001 - 2005

  • Legrand  - Asia-Pacific Marketing Manager (Marketing)

     -  LIMOGES

    Limoges (France)

    2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David GONZALEZ

  • Vit à :

    LIMOGES, France

  • Né le :

    20 nov. 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable Marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages