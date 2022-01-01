David GONZALEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1988 - 1990
-
Iae Des Pays De L'adour - Uppa- Bayonne
MST Economie et gestion du Commerce International1994 - 1996
-
IAE POITIERS- Poitiers
DESS Marketing et Stratégie1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Usinor Sacilor - Chargé d'études Marketing (Marketing)- Montréal
Stagiaire - Montréal (Canada)1996 - 1996
-
Groupe Volkswagen - Assistant Marketing Produits (Marketing)- VILLERS COTTERETS
Stagiaire - Villers Cotterêts (France)1998 - 1998
-
Legrand - Responsable Marketing Produits (Marketing)- LIMOGES
Limoges (France)1999 - 2001
-
LEGRAND - Responsable Marketing (Marketing)- Madrid
Madrid (Espagne)2001 - 2005
-
Legrand - Asia-Pacific Marketing Manager (Marketing)- LIMOGES
Limoges (France)2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David GONZALEZ
-
Vit à :
LIMOGES, France
-
Né le :
20 nov. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Marketing
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
