Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Le chesne 1981 - 1986
-
Collège- Le chesne
6eme A-5eme A1986 - 1988
-
Collège Paul Drouot- Vouziers
4eme B- 3eme B1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Mazaryk- Vouziers
2nde3-1èreS1-TC1990 - 1993
-
Lycée Clémenceau- Reims
HX2 puis XM11993 - 1995
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'electricité Et De Mécanique (Ensem)- Nancy 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
EDF - GDF (Edf - Electricité De France) - Développeur (Informatique)- CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES
Stagiaire1997 - 1997
-
IRSID - Développeur (Informatique)- Maizieres les metz
Stagiaire informatique.1998 - 1998
-
Thales Communications (Thales) - Informaticien (Informatique)- GENNEVILLIERS 1999 - 2003
-
Thales Communications (Thales) - Informaticien (Informatique)- COLOMBES 2003 - 2008
-
Centre Hospitalier De Chalons En Champagne - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Chalons en champagne 2008 - 2008
-
SNCF - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES
Centre de Développement Logiciel (CDL) SNCF de Charleville2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
34° Régiment Du Génie- Epernay
Scientifique du contingent1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David GROUD
-
Vit à :
LE CHESNE, France
-
Né le :
15 juil. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
