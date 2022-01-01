RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Houilles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David GUILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Anne (Plescop)- Plescop 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Sacré Coeur- Vannes 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur 1991 - 1994
-
IUT DE VANNES- Vannes 1994 - 1996
-
Iut René Descartes Paris V- Paris
Formation bilingue diplomante : DEST informatique1996 - 1997
-
UNIVERSITY OF BRIGHTON- Brighton
Formation bilingue diplomante : BSH Honours1997 - 1997
-
Iup Miage Université De Paris Sud- Orsay 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Crédit Lyonnais - Lcl - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- PARIS 1997 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Fram Les Dunes D'or- Agadir 2008 - 2008
-
Parcs De Grimaud- Grimaud 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David GUILLON
-
Vit à :
HOUILLES, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Italie - Maroc - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine
-
David GUILLON a reconnu David GUILLON sur la photo grande section
-
David GUILLON a reconnu David GUILLON sur la photo C P
-
David GUILLON a reconnu David GUILLON sur la photo moyenne section ?
-
David GUILLON a reconnu David GUILLON sur la photo CE2
-
David GUILLON a reconnu David GUILLON sur la photo Seconde OG B