Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Villefranche Sur Cher)- Villefranche sur cher 1985 - 1993
-
Collège Notre-dame- Romorantin lanthenay 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Albert Bayet- Tours 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Mot Acc- Romorantin lanthenay 2003 - 2004
-
Beauciel Automobiles- Romorantin lanthenay 2004 - 2006
-
Sdis 41- Romorantin lanthenay 2005 - maintenant
-
Sécuris Conseil- Saran 2006 - 2008
-
Sdis 41- Blois 2008 - 2010
-
La Fortezza Alser Romorantin - Responsable Magasin Réception (Autre)- Romorantin lanthenay 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David HERPIN
-
Vit à :
VILLEFRANCHE SUR CHER, France
-
Né le :
21 juil. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Depuis 2011 je suis à La Fortezza Alser à Romorantin et j'ai pris le poste de Responsable Magasin Réception depuis décembre 2014.
Mes goûts et passions
