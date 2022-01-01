Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • La Marquisette  - Apprentissage en pÃ¢tisserie (Autre)

     -  Quievrechain 1986 - 1990

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  PETITE FORET 1992 - 1993

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  VALENCIENNES 1993 - 1993

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  PETITE FORET 1994 - 1995

  • Intermarché Somian  - Rayon fruits et lÃ©gumes (Autre)

     -  Somain 1995 - 1996

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  ENGLOS 1995 - 1996

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  PETITE FORET 1996 - 1997

  • Auchan  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  FACHES THUMESNIL 1996 - 1996

  • Carrefour  - PÃ¢tissier (Production)

     -  DENAIN 1997 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 6 Rpima

     -  Mont de marsan

    4 eme compagnie combat la Carmin section adj chef Lerroux

    1991 - 1992

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    David JOUGLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    SOMAIN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 oct. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    PÃ¢tissier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :