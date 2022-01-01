RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pompaire dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David KLEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Romain Rolland (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1970 - 1978
-
Collège Le Noyer Marchand- Romilly sur seine 1978 - 1981
-
Lep Denis Diderot Romilly Sur Seine- Romilly sur seine 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Les Lombards- Troyes 1983 - 1985
-
Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie- Sens 1985 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David KLEIN
-
Vit à :
POMPAIRE, France
-
Né le :
27 avril 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David KLEIN a reconnu David KLEIN sur la photo TF1
-
David KLEIN a reconnu David KLEIN sur la photo 1ERE F1 ADAPTATION
-
David KLEIN a ajouté Lycée Pierre Et Marie Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
David KLEIN a ajouté Lycée Les Lombards à son parcours scolaire
-
David KLEIN a ajouté Lep Denis Diderot Romilly Sur Seine à son parcours scolaire
-
David KLEIN a ajouté Collège Le Noyer Marchand à son parcours scolaire
-
David KLEIN a ajouté Ecole Romain Rolland (romilly Sur Seine) à son parcours scolaire