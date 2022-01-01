David KOCAOGLU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE HELENE- Nice 1982 - 1983
-
ECOLE PIERRE MERLE- Nice 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Risso- Nice 1984 - 1990
-
Collège Antoine Risso- Nice 1984 - 1990
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Nice 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
RESTAURANT INTERNATIONNAL - Commis de cuisine (Autre)- Nice 1991 - 1992
-
Hotel Riviera - RÃ©ceptionniste (Commercial)- Villefranche sur mer 1992 - 1994
-
INTERDISCOUNT ANTIBES - Conseiller de vente (Commercial)- Antibes 1995 - 1996
-
SUD AZUR BAGGAGES - Chef d'entreprise (Profession libÃ©rale)- Cannes 1998 - 2002
-
Géant - Conseiller de vente (Commercial)- MANDELIEU LA NAPOULE 2002 - 2002
-
AVANCE RAPIDE - Animateur (Commercial)- Sevres 2005 - 2005
-
Circular France - Animateur (Commercial)- Bordeaux 2007 - 2008
-
Leclerc Grand Tour - Conseiller de vente (Commercial)- Sainte eulalie 2008 - 2008
-
Numéricable - ChargÃ© clientÃ¨le (Commercial)- CANNES 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David KOCAOGLU
-
Vit Ã :
CANNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 sept. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Welcome in my world !
Profession :
Conseiller de vente
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David KOCAOGLU a reconnu David KOCAOGLU sur la photo 5ème 1