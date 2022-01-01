RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Petite-Rosselle dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE COMMANDANT COUSTEAU- Petite rosselle 1988 - 1993
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Petite rosselle 1988 - 1993
Collège Louis Armand- Petite rosselle 1993 - 1998
Lycée Condorcet- Schoeneck 1998 - 2001
AFPA- Saint avold
Certificat de navigation Internet2001 - 2001
Lycée Condorcet - Autre (Voie générale)- Schoeneck
Attestation de remise à niveau en Mathématiques et Méthodologie2001 - 2001
Parcours de vacances
Camping " Le Lorrain "- Marseillan plage 1992 - 2009
Ucpa Serre Chevalier- Serre chevalier 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Automotive (Siemens) - Ouvrier (Production)- HAMBACH 2002 - 2002
Mix Food Service Abel+schaefer - Ouvrier (Production)- Schoeneck 2002 - 2002
Magna Systeme Chassis (Smart) - Ouvrier (Production)- Hambach 2003 - 2003
DODO - Ouvrier (Production)- Saint avold 2004 - 2004
Lakal - Autre (Autre)- Saarbrucken
Magasinier-Préparateur de commandes2004 - 2005
Komplet - Responsable Département Gestion / Création (Informatique)- Schoeneck 2005 - maintenant
Mix Food Service Abel+schaefer- Schoeneck 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David KOENIG
Vit à :
PETITE ROSSELLE, France
Né le :
1 mars 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie c'est comme une boîte de chocolat, on ne sait jamais sur quoi on va tomber
CARPE DIEM
Profession :
Responsable dpartement Gestion/Création/Impression
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Grèce - Irlande - Japon - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suède - Thaïlande - Viêt Nam
