RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã la Bazouge-des-Alleux dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
David LAIR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Mayenne 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Robert Buron- Laval 1989 - 1991
-
LEP PAUL LANGEVIN- Evron 1991 - 1993
-
FORMATIVE- Vitre 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
CYCLO CLUB MAYENNAIS- Mayenne 1988 - 1990
-
L'atelier Du Rythme- Laval
Batteur1995 - 2005
-
Hop'n'rock- Laval
Batteur2003 - 2004
-
Orchestre Arob@se- Laval
Batteur2007 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SAS VAUBERNIER- Martigne sur mayenne 1995 - 2012
-
VAUBERNIER SA- Martigne sur mayenne 1995 - 2012
-
CHNM - Ã©lectrotechnicien (Technique)- Mayenne 2012 - 2018
-
CHNM - Responsable technique adjoint (Technique)- Mayenne 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
51 Rt- Compiegne 1995 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David LAIR
-
Vit Ã :
LA BAZOUGE DES ALLEUX, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous
Profession :
Electrotechnicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David LAIR a ajoutÃ© CHNM Ã son parcours professionnel
-
David LAIR a reconnu David LAIR sur la photo 2ème compagnie
-
David LAIR a reconnu David LAIR sur la photo 2ème compagnie en chambré
-
David LAIR a reconnu Thierry COUANON sur la photo 2 ème compagnie inspection avant descente en rappel
-
David LAIR a reconnu David LAIR sur la photo 2 ème compagnie inspection avant descente en rappel