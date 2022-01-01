RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Reims dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Moulin (Soissons)- Soissons 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Thiers (Chateau Thierry)- Chateau thierry
cm1 à cm21979 - 1981
-
Collège Jean Racine- Chateau thierry 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Jean De La Fontaine- Chateau thierry 1985 - 1988
-
Bts Comptabilité Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Pierre De Coubertin- Meaux 1988 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue 1991 - 1991
-
67ième Régiment D'infanterie- Soissons 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Iss Abilis France - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Paris 1993 - 1997
-
ISS ABILIS FRANCE - Comptable (Administratif)- Maxeville 1993 - 1997
-
Iss Abilis France - Cadre technique (Technique)- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Iss Abilis France - Commercial (Commercial)- Pantin 2000 - 2002
-
ONYX VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Villeneuve le roi 2002 - 2004
-
ISS ABILIS FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Croissy beaubourg 2004 - 2006
-
ISS ABILIS FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint leonard 2006 - 2008
-
CARRARD SERVICES - Commercial (Commercial)- Taissy 2008 - 2009
-
ONET PROPRETE MULTISERVICES - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Reims 2009 - 2010
-
VM NETTOYAGE - Commercial- Reims 2011 - maintenant
-
Elis Reims - Chargé d'affaires (Commercial)- Reims 2012 - 2013
-
Elis Reims - Chef du Service Logistique (Technique)- Reims 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LAUMEL
-
Vit à :
REIMS, France
-
Né le :
9 juil. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Attaché commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Andorre - Belgique - Luxembourg - Suisse - Tunisie
-
David LAUMEL a ajouté Elis Reims à son parcours professionnel
-
David LAUMEL a ajouté Elis Reims à son parcours professionnel
-
David LAUMEL a ajouté Iss Abilis France à son parcours professionnel
-
David LAUMEL a ajouté Lycée Pierre De Coubertin à son parcours scolaire