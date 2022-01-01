Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Lys dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

David LAURENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David LAURENT

  • Vit à :

    SAINT LYS, France

  • Né le :

    16 janv. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :