Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES MOUETTES- Arcachon 1984 - 1989
-
VICTOR DURUY- Arcachon 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1998 - 1999
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES DE DOUAI- Douai 1999 - 2002
Parcours club
-
AVENIR MUSICAL ARCACHONNAIS- Arcachon 1994 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Fmc - Ford Motor Company - Assistant (Autre)- BLANQUEFORT 2002 - 2003
-
Cance Constructions Métalliques - Ingénieur (Technique)- Nay 2003 - 2007
-
Groupe Le Villain - Ingénieur (Technique)- Begles 2007 - maintenant
-
A+ Metrologie - Responsable Laboratoire Central (Administratif)- Colomiers 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LAURENT
-
Vit à :
SAINT LYS, France
-
Né le :
16 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2