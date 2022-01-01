Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Carnoux-en-Provence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

David LAVERNHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David LAVERNHE

  • Vit à :

    CARNOUX EN PROVENCE, France

  • Né le :

    12 mars 1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié
    2 enfants

  • Profession :

    Cadre de santé

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages