Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège André Malraux- Fos sur mer 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Arthur Rimbaud- Istres 1983 - 1987
-
Institut De Formation En Ergothérapie- Montpellier 1989 - 1992
-
IINSTITUT DE FORMATION DES CADRES DE SANTE- Aix en provence 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
INSTITUT UNIVERSITAIRE DE READAPTATION VALMANTE SUD - Cadre de santé Rééducateur- Marseille 1993 - maintenant
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN ERGOTHERAPIE - ENSEIGNANT VACATAIRE- Marseille 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LAVERNHE
-
Vit à :
CARNOUX EN PROVENCE, France
-
Né le :
12 mars 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié
2 enfants
Profession :
Cadre de santé
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
