David LE MADEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BELLE EPINE- Cergy 1985 - 1986
-
De L'aulne- Landeleau 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Poher- Carhaix plouguer 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LE MADEC
-
Vit à :
CARHAIX, France
-
Né le :
9 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David LE MADEC a reconnu David LE MADEC sur la photo CE1 Mme LEFAUCHEUX
-
David LE MADEC a reconnu David LE MADEC sur la photo GS Madame ROY