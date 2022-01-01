RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Couzeix dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David LE VELY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Donges 1978 - 1982
-
Collège A Rimbaud- Donges 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Saint nazaire 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Aristide Briand- Saint nazaire 1987 - 1991
-
Iut De Saint-nazaire- Saint nazaire 1991 - 1993
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Amiens Picardie (Esc)- Amiens 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Castorama- COIGNIERES
CHEF DE RAYON1996 - 1997
-
LEGRAND- Beauvais
RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL1997 - 2000
-
Legrand- NANTES
RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL2000 - 2005
-
Legrand - Commercial (Commercial)- LIMOGES
RESPONSABLE EQUIPE CONSEILLERS CLIENT2005 - 2007
-
Legrand - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- LIMOGES
RESPONSABLE MARKETING SERVICE CLIENT2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
RCTL LIMOGES- Limoges 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LE VELY
-
Vit à :
COUZEIX, France
-
Né le :
30 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié - 2 garçons Alexandre et Pierre
Profession :
Responsable marketing service client
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2