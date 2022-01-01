David LESIUK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Des Allies (Noveant Sur Moselle)- Noveant sur moselle 1983 - 1989
Collège Pilâtre De Rozier- Ars sur moselle 1989 - 1993
Lycée Georges De La Tour- Metz 1993 - 1996
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1996 - 1997
DEUG AES- Metz 1997 - 1998
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1998 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :David LESIUK
Vit Ã :
SAINTE RUFFINE, France
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chercheur d'or au CNRS
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Albanie - AlgÃ©rie - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - ArmÃ©nie - Australie - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Bangladesh - Bhoutan - BiÃ©lorussie - Birmanie - BÃ©nin - Bolivie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Burkina Faso - Burundi - Cambodge - Cameroun - Canada - Chili - Chine - Chypre - Colombie - CorÃ©e du Nord - CorÃ©e du Sud - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Ã‰quateur - Estonie - Ã‰thiopie - Fidji - Finlande - Gabon - Ghana - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - GroÃ«nland - Guatemala - GuinÃ©e - GuinÃ©e-Bissau - GuinÃ©e Ã‰quatoriale - Guyana - - Honduras - Iles Falkand - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Japon - Jordanie - Kazakhstan - Kenya - Kirghizistan - Kosovo - Laos - Lesotho - Lettonie - Liban - Liberia - Libye - Lituanie - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Malaisie - Malawi - Mali - Mauritanie - Mongolie - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Mozambique - Namibie - Nicaragua - Niger - NigÃ©ria - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Ouganda - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Panama - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Paraguay - Philippines - Pologne - PÃ©rou - Qatar - Roumanie - Centrafrique - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique du Congo - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - Rwanda - Ã‰rythree - Serbie - Sierra Leone - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Somalie - Soudan - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Oman - Suriname - Swaziland - Syrie - Tadjikistan - Tanzanie - Taïwan - Tchad - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - - Togo - TurkmÃ©nistan - Ukraine - Uruguay - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - ViÃªt Nam - YÃ©men - Zambie - Zimbabwe
David LESIUK a reconnu David LESIUK sur la photo Ecole des Alliés CE2