Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LEO LAGRANGE- La seyne sur mer 1987 - 1992
Collège Jean L'herminier- La seyne sur mer 1992 - 1996
Lycée Beaussier- La seyne sur mer
2nde10 1ereS2 TaleS21996 - 1999
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche
3302D Khube Taupe MPSI2 - MP1*1999 - 2002
ECOLE CENTRALE DES ARTS ET MANUFACTURES- Chatenay malabry
Eleve-ingenieur Habitait au 2A2002 - 2004
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA BERKELEY- Berkeley
Master of Science in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research2004 - 2005
Hec Montréal- Montréal
DESS Gestion2005 - 2006
INSEAD- Fontainebleau
MBA2009 - 2010
INSEAD- Singapour
MBA2010 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR INNOVATIVE TRANSPORTATION - Développeur (Informatique)- Berkeley 2004 - 2005
Bain & Company- Paris
Case Team Leader2006 - 2013
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David LEWKOWITZ
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né le :
11 févr. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant, Bain & Company
Situation familiale :
en union libre