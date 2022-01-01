David LOUCHART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARMOTTAN- Bruay la buissiere 1973 - 1978
-
Collège Albert Camus- Bruay la buissiere 1978 - 1982
-
CES ALBERT CAMUS BRUAY LABUISSIERE- Bruay la buissiere 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Edmond Rostand- Bruay la buissiere 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere 1983 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole De Gendarmerie (Ciga) Auxerre- Auxerre 1986 - 1986
-
Gendarmerie Caserne Frere Bapaume Peloton Autoroute- Bapaume 1986 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LOUCHART
-
Vit à :
BRUAY-LA-BUISSIÈRE, France
-
Né le :
7 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
