David LUCASSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT PIERRE- Nancy 1982 - 1984
-
ECOLE MARCEL LEROY- Nancy 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Jean Lamour- Nancy 1988 - 1994
-
Cepal- Nancy
apprenti patissier et chocolatier1993 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David LUCASSE
-
Vit à :
TOULON, France
-
Né le :
15 juin 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible