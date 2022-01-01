Résultats examens 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • USSG

     -  Saint gerand le puy 1983 - 1984

  • JUDO CLUB

     -  Varennes sur allier

    Ceinture marron

    1990 - 1993

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ETS BERTHON  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Cusset

    Commercial sédentaire

    1996 - 1996

  • MARCIGNY MOTOCULTURE  - VRP (Commercial)

     -  Marcigny 1996 - 1996

  • ETS PREVOST  - Magasinier (Technique)

     -  Varennes sur allier 1996 - 1997

  • LANDINI FRANCE  - Inspercteur Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lubersac 1998 - 1998

  • DELTRON FRANCE  - Acheteur (Autre)

     -  Creuzier le vieux 1998 - 2006

  • SANSAC  - Responsable achats (Autre)

     -  Clermont ferrand 2006 - 2008

  • GROUPE AD CENTRE AUVERGNE  - Responsable régional AD (Autre)

     -  Cusset 2008 - 2011

  • MCDA

     -  Aigueperse

    Concessionnaire JOHN DEERE. Gestion des magasins de pièces détachées.

    2011 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David MALLERET

  • Vit à :

    VICHY, France

  • Né en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Directeur Support Produit

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :