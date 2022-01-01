RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à VichyLe résultat du brevet à Vichy
David MALLERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Saint gerand le puy 1976 - 1983
-
Collège Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Varennes sur allier 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Blaise De Vigenère- Saint pourcain sur sioule
BAC A11988 - 1992
-
Ecole Des Carrières Supérieures De Vichy (Ecsv)- Vichy
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE1992 - 1994
Parcours club
Parcours militaire
-
7ème Régiment D'artillerie- Nevers
Secrétaire1995 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
ETS BERTHON - Commercial (Commercial)- Cusset
Commercial sédentaire1996 - 1996
-
MARCIGNY MOTOCULTURE - VRP (Commercial)- Marcigny 1996 - 1996
-
ETS PREVOST - Magasinier (Technique)- Varennes sur allier 1996 - 1997
-
LANDINI FRANCE - Inspercteur Commercial (Commercial)- Lubersac 1998 - 1998
-
DELTRON FRANCE - Acheteur (Autre)- Creuzier le vieux 1998 - 2006
-
SANSAC - Responsable achats (Autre)- Clermont ferrand 2006 - 2008
-
GROUPE AD CENTRE AUVERGNE - Responsable régional AD (Autre)- Cusset 2008 - 2011
-
MCDA- Aigueperse
Concessionnaire JOHN DEERE. Gestion des magasins de pièces détachées.2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David MALLERET
-
Vit à :
VICHY, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur Support Produit
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - - Maroc - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
David MALLERET a reconnu David MALLERET sur la photo spectacle cp
-
David MALLERET a reconnu David MALLERET sur la photo TA1
-
David MALLERET a reconnu David MALLERET sur la photo 2de 1
-
David MALLERET a reconnu David MALLERET sur la photo CP
-
David MALLERET a reconnu David MALLERET sur la photo 1ere S