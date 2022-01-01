David MASTRANGELO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
AMA- Mulhouse 1980 - 2008
Ensemble Vocal Du Crédit Mutuel- Strasbourg 2002 - maintenant
Chorale Alliance- Mulhouse 2008 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE COUR DE LORRAINE- Mulhouse
CPb - CE1a - CE2a - CM1a - CM2a1980 - 1985
Collège Kennedy- Mulhouse
6eI - 5eB - 4e5 - 3e51985 - 1989
Lycée Jean Henri Lambert- Mulhouse
2nd5 - 1erS1 - TC11989 - 1992
Université De Haute-alsace : Mulhouse- Mulhouse 1992 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
SNPE - Stagiaire (Autre)- Vert le petit 1998 - 1999
CHEMETALL - Technicien (Technique)- Clichy 2000 - 2000
SYLIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2001 - 2002
Sylis Région Est - Informaticien (Informatique)- Schiltigheim 2001 - 2002
EID - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :David MASTRANGELO
Vit à :
MULHOUSE, France
Né le :
18 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous.
Je suis marié depuis 2003 et je suis papa de deux garçons.
J'attend impatiemment de vos nouvelles.
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
