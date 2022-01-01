David NOVO FERREIRA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Champigny sur marne 1984 - 1991
-
Collège Paul Vaillant-couturier- Champigny sur marne 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David NOVO FERREIRA
-
Vit à :
MEMORIA, Portugal
-
Né le :
6 avril 1978 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David NOVO FERREIRA a reconnu David NOVO FERREIRA sur la photo maternelle grande section
-
David NOVO FERREIRA a reconnu Sabrina DAMEY sur la photo CE2
-
David NOVO FERREIRA a reconnu David FERREIRA sur la photo cm? Ce ?
-
David NOVO FERREIRA a reconnu David NOVO FERREIRA sur la photo CE1 romain rolland
-
David NOVO FERREIRA a reconnu David FERREIRA sur la photo CE2