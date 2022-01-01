RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Tours dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Louise Michel- Alencon 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Saint die 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Georges Baumont- Saint die 1991 - 1994
-
Université De Metz- Metz 1994 - 1995
-
Oragnisation Et Génie De La Production- Epinal 1995 - 1997
-
Iut Evry Université Evry Val D'essonne- Evry 1997 - 1998
-
Iup Ingénierie Du Commerce Et De La Vente- Annecy 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
WILO SALMSON COMPONENTS - Acheteur industriel (Autre)- Aubigny sur nere 2000 - 2001
-
MONTICS - Acheteur/Responsable Achats (Autre)- Nanterre 2001 - 2004
-
Akka Technologies - Consultant Achats (Autre)- SURESNES 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David PION
-
Vit Ã :
TOURS, France
-
NÃ© le :
3 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Achats
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
