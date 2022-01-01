David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DES POMMES DE PINS- Sainte luce sur loire 1988 - 1991
-
ECOLE LES TILLEULS- Sainte luce sur loire 1991 - 1992
-
Ecole Maxime Marchand (Le Loroux Bottereau)- Le loroux bottereau 1992 - 1995
-
Collège Auguste Mailloux- Le loroux bottereau 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Pierre Abélard - Vallet- Vallet 2000 - 2003
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 2003 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON)
-
Vit à :
LE PALLET, France
-
Né le :
19 mai 1985 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté ECOLE MATERNELLE DES POMMES DE PINS à son parcours scolaire
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté Université De Nantes à son parcours scolaire
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté Lycée Pierre Abélard - Vallet à son parcours scolaire
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté Collège Auguste Mailloux à son parcours scolaire
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté Ecole Maxime Marchand (Le Loroux Bottereau) à son parcours scolaire
-
David PLUCHON (DAVID PLUCHON) a ajouté ECOLE LES TILLEULS à son parcours scolaire