David REIGNIEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ferdinand Buisson- Bordeaux 1974 - 1982
-
COLLEGE BARBEY- Bordeaux 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Auriac- Arveyres 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Max Linder- Libourne 1987 - 1990
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Talence 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David REIGNIEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SALLEBOEUF, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 aoÃ»t 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David REIGNIEZ a reconnu David REIGNIEZ sur la photo Junior B 1988-89
-
David REIGNIEZ a reconnu David REIGNIEZ sur la photo Benjamin A 1982-83
-
David REIGNIEZ a reconnu David REIGNIEZ sur la photo CM2
-
David REIGNIEZ a reconnu David REIGNIEZ sur la photo 3ème C
-
David REIGNIEZ a ajoutÃ© IUT TECH DE CO Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David REIGNIEZ a ajoutÃ© Lycée Max Linder Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David REIGNIEZ a ajoutÃ© Collège Jean Auriac Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David REIGNIEZ a ajoutÃ© COLLEGE BARBEY Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David REIGNIEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Ferdinand Buisson Ã son parcours scolaire