Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Franck Innocent (Sahurs)- Sahurs 1982 - 1986
-
Ecole Primaire (Louannec)- Louannec 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Les Sept Iles- Perros guirec 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Félix Le Dantec- Lannion 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Tristan Corbière- Plourin les morlaix 1995 - 1997
Parcours club
-
MELL ZORN- Louannec 1991 - 2002
-
Toul Handball Club- Toul 2003 - 2004
-
Club De Bowling Avéen- Saint ave 2005 - 2008
-
Bowling Club Pacman Nantes- Nantes 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
DEKRA EXPERTISE- Cormelles le royal 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David REITZ
-
Vit à :
LASSY(35), France
-
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Cameroun - Canada - Cote d'Ivoire - Émirats Arabes Unis - Éthiopie - France - Indonésie - Italie - Kosovo - Macédoine - Mali - Niger - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - Serbie - Sénégal - Sri Lanka - Suisse - Tchad - Tunisie - Yémen
-
