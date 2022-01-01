RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Juéry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
David ROUSSEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Saint juery 1977 - 1983
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Saint juery 1979 - 1983
-
Collège- Saint juery 1983 - 1986
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David ROUSSEL
-
Vit à :
SAINT JUERY, France
-
Né le :
3 mars 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT S EST DAVID ET J AIMERAIS RETROUVER DES PHOTOS DE CLASSE
Profession :
AUCUNE