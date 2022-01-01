RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã la BouÃ«xiÃ¨re dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
David SATONY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre De Ronsard (Chaniers)- Chaniers 1976 - 1984
-
Collège Agrippa D'aubigné- Saintes 1984 - 1990
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Saintes 1990 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole
Ã©lÃ¨ve sous-officier1996 - 1996
-
E.a.a.b.c- Saumur
sous-officier Ã©lÃ¨ve1996 - 1997
-
501 Rcc- Mourmelon le grand
marÃ©chal des logis Ã la 1Ã¨re compagnie1997 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Ambulancier 16- La couronne
CCA depuis juin 20052004 - 2005
-
ETOILES- Saintes 2005 - 2007
-
Ambulance Pignoux - Ambulancier cca (Autre)- La rochelle 2007 - 2020
-
ISIS MEDICAL ATLANTIQUE- La rochelle 2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Baseball Club: Les Boucaniers- La rochelle 2009 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David SATONY
-
Vit Ã :
SAINTE-SOULLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut, je ne vais pas souvent sur le site....mais je regarde mes mails tous les jours.
A bientôt !!!
Profession :
Technicien de suivi PPC (apnÃ©e du sommeil)
Situation familiale :
sÃ©parÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Kosovo - Royaume-Uni - TchÃ©quie
-
David SATONY a reconnu David SATONY sur la photo 6eme
-
David SATONY a reconnu Marc BOZEC sur la photo cm2
-
David SATONY a reconnu Laurent BUREAU sur la photo cm1
-
David SATONY a reconnu Carine LAMBERT sur la photo 2nde N°6
-
David SATONY a reconnu Nathalie SIRRE (LAMBERT) sur la photo Terminale S2
-
David SATONY a reconnu Nathalie LAMBERT (LAMBERT) sur la photo Terminale S2
-
David SATONY a reconnu Laurent BUREAU sur la photo 4 ème b?
-
David SATONY a reconnu Rodolphe ROY sur la photo 6eme I
-
David SATONY a reconnu CÃ©line FONTAN (SEMON) sur la photo 6eme I
-
David SATONY a reconnu Peggy MARTEEL (GRUÃ‰) sur la photo 4eme D
-
David SATONY a reconnu Veronique FERNANDES (LARDILLON) sur la photo 4 G
-
David SATONY a reconnu Bruno COUSSY sur la photo CP
-
David SATONY a reconnu Xavier COURCAUD sur la photo 4ème D
-
David SATONY a reconnu Florent ROUSSELOT sur la photo 6ème I
-
David SATONY a reconnu Patrice GODEAU sur la photo 4ème D