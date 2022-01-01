David SCHOUMACKER NOSTRENOFF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JACQUES PREVERT- Fameck 1983 - 1989
-
Collège Charles De Gaulle- Fameck 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Fameck 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Ismaël Dauphin- Cavaillon 1995 - 1998
-
BTS LYCEE VICTOR HUGO- Marseille 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
APICAL INFORMATIQUE - Dirigrant associÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Charbonnieres les bains 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David SCHOUMACKER NOSTRENOFF
-
Vit Ã :
FLEURIEUX SUR L'ARBRESLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ehhh oui c'est bien moi ;)
A très vite,
David
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David SCHOUMACKER NOSTRENOFF a reconnu Steve GRZEMBIELEWSKI sur la photo CE2
-
David SCHOUMACKER NOSTRENOFF a reconnu Christophe LARCHEZ sur la photo Première 4 ES
-
-
