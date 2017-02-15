RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Eysines dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Sames)- Sames 1975 - 1978
-
JEAN RAMEAU- Peyrehorade 1978 - 1983
-
COLLEGE DE FRONTON- Fronton 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Alain Savary- Fronton 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1987 - 1993
-
Bts Maintenance Industrielle - Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1995 - 1996
Parcours club
-
EMULATION NAUTIQUE- Bordeaux
Rameur, Ã©crivain.1990 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
MICROMED FRANCE SA - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Bordeaux
Secteur Diagnostic pour la neurologie1996 - 2004
-
FPS FRANCE SA - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Bordeaux
Secteur imagerie mÃ©dicale, vente de serveurs d'images dicom Scanner IRM2004 - maintenant
-
SCHILLER MEDICAL - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Wissembourg
Cardiologie2007 - maintenant
-
SCHILLER FRANCE - Directeur rÃ©gional (Commercial)- Bussy saint georges
Cardiologie Diagnostic et DÃ©fibrillation Cardiaque2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David SIMON
-
Vit Ã :
EYSINES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Passé 30 ans et je sais, au moins j'imagine, je n'aurai jamais mon nom dans les magazines...
Profession :
Directeur rÃ©gional
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - ThaÃ¯lande
