Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • MICROMED FRANCE SA  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bordeaux

    Secteur Diagnostic pour la neurologie

    1996 - 2004

  • FPS FRANCE SA  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bordeaux

    Secteur imagerie mÃ©dicale, vente de serveurs d'images dicom Scanner IRM

    2004 - maintenant

  • SCHILLER MEDICAL  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Wissembourg

    Cardiologie

    2007 - maintenant

  • SCHILLER FRANCE  - Directeur rÃ©gional (Commercial)

     -  Bussy saint georges

    Cardiologie Diagnostic et DÃ©fibrillation Cardiaque

    2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    David SIMON

  • Vit Ã  :

    EYSINES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Passé 30 ans et je sais, au moins j'imagine, je n'aurai jamais mon nom dans les magazines...

  • Profession :

    Directeur rÃ©gional

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

