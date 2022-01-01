David SIMOTHÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHARLES BALTET- Troyes 1977 - 1983
-
Collège Saint-pierre En L'isle- Troyes 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Saint-joseph- Troyes 1988 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
40°rt- Thionville 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Mcdonald's - Ã©quipier- SAINT PARRES AUX TERTRES 1992 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David SIMOTHÃ‰
-
-
NÃ© le :
21 dÃ©c. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David SIMOTHÃ‰ a reconnu David SIMOTHÃ‰ sur la photo 5 é rouge