David SOUCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Toulon 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- La seyne sur mer 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon 1986 - 1987
-
IUT TOULON LA GARDE- La valette du var 1987 - 1989
-
Iae - Duestc- Montpellier 1989 - 1990
-
Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques- Saint etienne 1990 - 1991
-
LA DOUA- Lyon 1991 - 1993
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David SOUCHON
-
Vit à :
SANARY SUR MER, France
-
Né le :
13 sept. 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David SOUCHON a reconnu Christine ROUX sur la photo Terminale C4
-
David SOUCHON a reconnu David SOUCHON sur la photo Terminale C4
-
David SOUCHON a reconnu Eric BACASSY sur la photo Terminale C4
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté La Doua à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Iae - Duestc à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Iut Toulon La Garde à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Collège Notre-dame à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Lycée Sainte-marie à son parcours scolaire
-
David SOUCHON a ajouté Lycée Dumont D'urville à son parcours scolaire