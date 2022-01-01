David VESCO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Privée- Bevenais 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Liers Et Lemps- Le grand lemps 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Hector Berlioz- La cote saint andre 1990 - 1993
-
Université Pierre Mendes-france : Grenoble Ii- Grenoble 1993 - 1996
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management Wesford- Grenoble 1996 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ASSOCIATION SPORTIVE DE BEVENAIS- Bevenais 1982 - 1989
-
Football Club Le Grand-lemps- Le grand lemps 1989 - 1992
-
Football- Izeaux 1992 - 1993
-
USM- La murette 1994 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
34 Gtc- Valdahon 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan - Chef de caisse (Commercial)- GUILHERAND GRANGES 2000 - 2006
-
Auchan - Chef de caisse (Ressources humaines)- MONTAUBAN 2006 - 2007
-
Auchan - Chef de secteur caisse (Ressources humaines)- PEROLS
Gestion des FP et de la qualite de services/RH 120 salaries/gestion des services financiers et commerciaux du secteur/gestion du recrutement2007 - 2015
-
AUCHAN - Responsable des ressources Humaines (Ressources humaines)- Bias 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David VESCO
-
Vit à :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RRH
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
David VESCO a reconnu David VESCO sur la photo ANNEE SCOLAIRE 1980/1981
-
David VESCO a ajouté Auchan à son parcours professionnel
-
David VESCO a reconnu Jerome NOVELLI sur la photo Ecole St Joseph
-
David VESCO a reconnu David VESCO sur la photo Ecole St Joseph
-
David VESCO a reconnu David VESCO sur la photo Ecole st joseph
-
David VESCO a reconnu Jerome NOVELLI sur la photo Ecole st joseph
-
David VESCO a reconnu David VESCO sur la photo Ecole St Joseph