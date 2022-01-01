Davina HUNDERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Bertrange)- Bertrange 1992 - 1997
Collège René Cassin- Guenange 1997 - 2001
Lycée Charlemagne- Thonville 2001 - 2002
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 2003 - 2004
IRTS- Poitiers 2004 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
La Dolce Vita - Aide cuisiniÃ¨re, serveuse (Autre)- Parthenay 2004 - 2007
E.leclerc Parthenay- Parthenay 2005 - 2005
Presse Portage - Transporteur (Autre)- Parthenay 2007 - 2007
Brasserie L'escale - Serveuse (Autre)- Poitiers 2007 - 2007
Maavar - Assistante sociale (Autre)- Paris 2008 - 2009
Cité Jacomet - Assistante sociale (Autre)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Davina HUNDERT
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
NÃ©e le :
31 juil. 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Myna6738@hotmail.fr
;)
Profession :
Assistante sociale
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
