Davina HUNDERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Davina HUNDERT

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    31 juil. 1986 (35 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Myna6738@hotmail.fr
    ;)

  • Profession :

    Assistante sociale

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :