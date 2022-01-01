Davy HECHT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Bellonte (Meru)- Meru 1980 - 1982
LOUIS ARAGON- Bornel 1982 - 1984
ECOLE JACQUES BREL- Grande synthe 1984 - 1986
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1986 - 1991
Lycée Du Noordover- Grande synthe 1991 - 1992
Parcours club
OGS HANDBALL- Grande synthe 1986 - 2001
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE- Grande synthe 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Manpower- DUNKERQUE 1992 - 1992
Protection Alarme Télésurveillance- Seyssuel 1995 - 1995
S.a Ermop- Nivolas vermelle 1995 - 1995
Hewlett Packard- VILLEFONTAINE 1995 - 1996
TRANSPORTS JEAN BART- Grande synthe 1996 - 1997
SNCF - Chef de manoeuvre (Production)- DUNKERQUE 1997 - 2001
SNCF - Agent commercial spécialisé (Commercial)- LYON 2001 - maintenant
EPI SNCF - Technicien supérieur de support en informatique (Informatique)- Lyon 2013 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
POLICIER AUXILIAIRE- Villeneuve d'ascq 1993 - 1993
ECOLE DE POLICE- Roubaix 1993 - 1993
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Davy HECHT
Vit à :
CORBELIN, France
Né le :
2 août 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Cheminot
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Davy HECHT a ajouté EPI SNCF à son parcours professionnel