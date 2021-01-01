Dekkak MOHAMED est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Dekkak MOHAMED

  • Vit à :

    ABU DHABI, Emirats Arabes Unis

  • Né en :

    1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Mohammed Dekkak, founder and chairman of the Adgeco Group Holdings Company focusses on building an organization that offers real benefits to the society and leads by example.
    Official Website: https://dekkak.com/

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages