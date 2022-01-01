Delphine BELLANGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle De Collonges- Thonon les bains 1980 - 1983
-
Ecole La Grangette (Thonon Les Bains)- Thonon les bains
CP avec Mme MÃ©tiaz CE1 Mme Fressard CE2 M. Roguet CM1 M. Tardy1983 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Jacques Rousseau- Thonon les bains 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel Porte Des Alpes- Rumilly
BEP Construction et topographie1993 - 1995
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE LOUIS LACHENAL- Annecy 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Louis Lachenal- Argonay
BT Encadrement de chantier1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Louis Lachenal- Argonay
BTS Batiment1997 - 1999
Parcours club
-
ETOILE SPORTIVE- Thonon les bains 1983 - 1984
-
THONON ESCRIME CLUB- Thonon les bains 1987 - 1990
-
MJC THONON- Thonon les bains 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Thales Electron Devices (Thales) - Technicienne (Technique)- THONON LES BAINS
Stage d'un mois (aout) apprentissage du logociel Autocad, dans le service Technique avec M. PERRIN Benoit.1995 - 1995
-
ESBA - Technicienne (Technique)- Thonon les bains
Projeteur (sur table).2000 - 2001
-
RGR - Technicienne (Technique)- Geneve
Dessinatrice DAO, responsable DAO; responsable de lÂ’archivage et sauvegarde des dossiers informatiques Ã GenÃ¨ve2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine BELLANGER
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 janv. 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous.
Faite vous reconnaître ça pourrait être sympa.
A+
Profession :
Dessinatrices en planification de circulation
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
France - Maurice - - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Delphine BELLANGER a reconnu Delphine BELLANGER sur la photo 3e
