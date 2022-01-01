Delphine BELLANGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Thales Electron Devices (Thales)  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  THONON LES BAINS

    Stage d'un mois (aout) apprentissage du logociel Autocad, dans le service Technique avec M. PERRIN Benoit.

    1995 - 1995

  • ESBA  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  Thonon les bains

    Projeteur (sur table).

    2000 - 2001

  • RGR  - Technicienne (Technique)

     -  Geneve

    Dessinatrice DAO, responsable DAO; responsable de lÂ’archivage et sauvegarde des dossiers informatiques Ã  GenÃ¨ve

    2001 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous.
    Faite vous reconnaître ça pourrait être sympa.
    A+

  • Profession :

    Dessinatrices en planification de circulation

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :