Delphine DANCOINE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Delphine DANCOINE

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT GEORGES DE DIDONNE (17, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 oct. 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Assistante Direction HPA

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages