Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Gabrielle Caron (Saint Didier Des Bois)- Saint didier des bois
du CP au CM21980 - 1985
-
Collège André Maurois- La saussaye
6Ã¨me F, 5Ã¨me E, 4Ã¨me D, 3Ã¨me D1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly
Section SMS - F8 (+ internat)1989 - 1991
-
IRTS- Neuilly sur marne
FiliÃ¨re Ã©ducateur spÃ©cialisÃ©2010 - 2013
Parcours club
-
RCC- Caudebec les elbeuf 1985 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Groupe Medical Jeanne D'arc - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)- Rouen
secrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale auprÃ¨s d'un gastro-entÃ©rologue, psychiatre, dentiste et gynÃ©cologue1993 - 2001
-
HIA BEGIN - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)- Saint mande
Hopital Militaire. SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale dans le service des maladies infectieuses et tropicales2001 - 2006
-
Mère Au Foyer - Directrice des relations extÃ©rieures (Communication)- Villejuif
mÃ¨re au foyer : je prends soin de mes deux enfants de 5 ans et 3 ans 1/2 + mon cher et tendre Ã©poux !!!2005 - 2008
-
Orphelinats - BÃ©nÃ©vole (Autre)- Beijing
mon mari et moi avons fait du bÃ©nÃ©volat dans 3 orphelinats accueillant des enfants en situation de handicap.2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Delphine DUBROCA (LAIGNEAU)
-
Vit Ã :
JOINVILLE-LE-PONT, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Secrétaire médicale pendant une dizaine d'années, j'ai repris mes études il y a trois ans et me voici "jeune" diplômée dans le domaine de l'éducation spécialisée !
Profession :
Educatrice spÃ©cialisÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
