Delphine DUBROCA (LAIGNEAU)

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • RCC

     -  Caudebec les elbeuf 1985 - 1989

Parcours entreprise

  • Groupe Medical Jeanne D'arc  - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)

     -  Rouen

    secrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale auprÃ¨s d'un gastro-entÃ©rologue, psychiatre, dentiste et gynÃ©cologue

    1993 - 2001

  • HIA BEGIN  - SecrÃ©taire (Autre)

     -  Saint mande

    Hopital Militaire. SecrÃ©taire mÃ©dicale dans le service des maladies infectieuses et tropicales

    2001 - 2006

  • Mère Au Foyer  - Directrice des relations extÃ©rieures (Communication)

     -  Villejuif

    mÃ¨re au foyer : je prends soin de mes deux enfants de 5 ans et 3 ans 1/2 + mon cher et tendre Ã©poux !!!

    2005 - 2008

  • Orphelinats  - BÃ©nÃ©vole (Autre)

     -  Beijing

    mon mari et moi avons fait du bÃ©nÃ©volat dans 3 orphelinats accueillant des enfants en situation de handicap.

    2008 - 2009

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Secrétaire médicale pendant une dizaine d'années, j'ai repris mes études il y a trois ans et me voici "jeune" diplômée dans le domaine de l'éducation spécialisée !

  • Profession :

    Educatrice spÃ©cialisÃ©e

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :